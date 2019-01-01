Claudia Ocera is an Instructional Technologist and Learning Designer at ESMT Berlin. In this role, she is responsible for researching educational technologies and integrating them in the teaching and learning experience across the school. She also works with faculty and teaching teams to create and deliver digital learning experiences for different programs. She has more than 8 years’ experience in digital learning and prior to that she worked in the international education and training field. She has an MSc in Applied E-learning from Technological University Dublin.