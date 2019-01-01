Neil is VP of Strategy and Transformation at The Adecco Group. Previously, he was Global VP of Strategy at Pearson. He is passionate about harnessing public and private sectors to help everyone realize their full potential through learning and creating broader, more equitable access to lives of dignity and purpose. Neil played critical roles in building category-leading businesses in outcomes assessment, employer tuition assistance, online tutoring, and online learning management (OPM). He helped design the first corporate strategy that aligned Pearson’s 12 businesses around common themes of lifelong learning, employability and connecting the work and education ecosystem for learners. Neil also advised Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on $10m investments to accelerate adoption of technology-enabled student retention tools which now help millions of students to complete college.