Will is the CEO and Head of School at NewCampus, a modern business school looking to equip a new generation of critical thinkers and infinite learners. As the cheerleader of changing the way people learn, he works with government, corporates, universities and startups in building a modern learning experience for the changing workforce. Find him writing on the future of work and learning, speaking and lecturing on scaling culture at hypergrowth organizations, and occasionally illustrating for the world of NFTs.