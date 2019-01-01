Attila is a senior consumer digital and media executive with a demonstrated track record of managing a diverse range of branded content businesses on a global scale across EdTech and Media & Entertainment. Throughout his career, Gazdag has held executive positions in general management, content distribution, and business development with leading media, entertainment, as well as EdTech companies, including Disney, the NBA, Warner Bros., Age of Learning/ABCmouse, and currently with Albert Whitman Media. He has launched and managed businesses with significant P&L and organizations with hundreds of staff. His content programming experience incorporates children’s EdTech, kids and family programming, and general entertainment. He successfully managed businesses across platforms, including direct-to-consumer mobile and online apps and games, streaming video, and linear television. Mr. Gazdag earned an MBA from The Wharton School (where he was a Fulbright Scholar) and a Master of International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania School of Arts. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from the College of International Business in Budapest, Hungary. Currently, Gazdag serves as President of Albert Whitman Media where he co-founded the multiplatform media and EdTech venture with Albert Whitman & Co., a children’s and family publishing company with 103 years of history and a collection of 1,000 high caliber classic and contemporary books and series. Under Gazdag’s management, Albert Whitman Media is actively developing gamified educational apps, educational shows and podcast series, in partnership with various media and production entities, leveraging the IP and the storytelling heritage of the publishing company. Previously, at Age of Learning Inc. / ABCmouse, he has managed all business affairs, development, production, and distribution deals for the company’s internal content studio, producing 1,000 episodes of original animated and live action content. Additionally, Gazdag managed the company’s relationships with leading media and publishing companies (including the BBC, Disney, National Geographic etc), and spearheaded efforts to develop international opportunities with a focus on the Asia-Pac region. From 2013 to 2016, Gazdag was general manager of various direct-to-consumer operating businesses for Warner Bros. Digital, including the first subscription over-the-top service by a major Hollywood studio, Warner Archive Instant. He was also charged with developing and implementing a digital content and distribution strategy for WB's iconic animated kids’ brands (Scooby-Doo, Looney Tunes, Tom & Jerry). Previously, as the New York-based Senior Vice President, Global Media Distribution at the NBA, he oversaw the television, online, and mobile distribution of programming and digital services from the NBA’s worldwide content portfolio. Gazdag managed the NBA’s relationships with its network of global broadcast partners, spanning 100,000 hours of programming, reaching 215 countries and territories in more than 40 languages. He oversaw and further developed the league’s digital initiatives, including the licensing and direct-to-consumer distribution of live-streaming games, video highlights, fantasy and casual games, and other content on the Web, mobile devices, IPTV, and other digital platforms. Prior to joining the NBA, Attila served for several years as a senior operating executive for The Walt Disney Company based in London. As Managing Director, Europe, Middle East, Africa for the Walt Disney Internet Group, he managed all aspects of the division’s operations, which encompassed subscription content services, including advanced broadband-based and mobile video and games. He was involved with the launch of a number of broadband and mobile content businesses in Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region. Before joining Disney, Mr. Gazdag held senior international and domestic US business development positions in television and digital at several major entertainment companies, including Universal Studios, E! Entertainment and Cinergi Pictures.