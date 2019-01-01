With a background in finance and startup investing, Tamas is a C-Level professional with vast international experience and 20+ years of track record in building and expanding businesses. Prior to co-founding SuperCharger Ventures, he worked extensively with some of the largest companies across all of Europe. He was a member of the Executive Board for Global Markets at the Swiss entity of one of Europe's largest Banks, where he worked extensively with regulators and supervisory bodies. Currently, Tamas is also a Board Member at the European EdTech Alliance, active advisor and angel investor focusing on EdTech.