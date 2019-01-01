Beth Porter is the CEO and co-founder of Riff Analytics and Co-Founder of Esme Learning. A former VP at Pearson and edX, Beth's highly sought-after expertise stems from a deep passion for education and desire to provide the highest quality tech-enabled learning experiences. Beth has led pioneering research and developed products that transform online teaching and learning, including driving the Open edX initiative and architecting the original Texas OnCourse program. She is also a researcher and lecturer at Boston University Questrom School of Business and the MIT Media Lab.