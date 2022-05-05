Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to EdTech by EDHEC Business School
About the Course
Co-developed by Supercharger Ventures and EDHEC Business School.
EdTech, short for Education Technology, is one of the most exciting sectors in the economy today poised to re-shape how education systems work and how people learn around the world.
Introduction to EdTech MOOC is designed to explore EdTech fundamentals and build the foundational knowledge for educators, institutions, entrepreneurs and governments to appreciate the impact and potential of new tools, technologies, business models and learning methods in education.
In this course, through a series of video lectures, expert interviews, case studies, and assessments you will learn about the major areas of EdTech including Alternative & Digital Education, Hybrid Learning, Challenger Universities, Learning Apps, How Institutions can apply EdTech, as well as, the core technologies driving EdTech including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data and AR/VR. You will learn from leading academics and global experts who will share real-life examples about the innovations, technology and policies driving the transformation of education....
Top reviews
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Introduction to EdTech
By EH K
May 5, 2022
It/s very informative. The course contents are very well structured. Easy to understand.
By Alex H
May 16, 2022
Great course that provides very good foundational knowledge in EdTech. The AI part of the course could do with greater depth and application. Overall great experience. Thank you.