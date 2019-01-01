Giorgio Bordiga is Media Designer, and he has been part of the EdTech Lab at ESMT Berlin since 2021. He graduated in Communication Design, and has been working as a freelancer since 2013, collaborating with digital agencies and startups, producing instructional, promotional and corporate videos. From 2016 to 2021, he was part of the learning innovation department of Politecnico di Milano University working as a video-maker and visual designer on a variety of e-learning projects and video courses.