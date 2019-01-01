Alessandro is a Co-Founder of SuperCharger Ventures, a global edtech accelerator with offices in London and Singapore. He is also a PhD Candidate and Academic Fellow at the University of Hong Kong. Alessandro also teaches entrepreneurship and startups at a number of leading universities such as EDHEC Business School and Chulalongkorn University. Previously, he was Director of Academia & Entrepreneurship at CFTE, a world-renowned online education platform that works with governments and financial institutions to upskill professionals in Fintech and Artificial Intelligence. He advised and worked with large institutions and governments in Europe, Asia and Middle-East to launch large-scale transformative education programs.