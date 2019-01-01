Maria is a Founder and Co-CEO of HolonIQ, an education market intelligence platform with the world’s most sophisticated education market datasets. Prior to HolonIQ, Maria was the head of digital learning futures for a $40m corporate venture fund and innovation arm of a global education company. In this role, Maria worked with EdTech start-ups and founders around the world to support their growth, and led research projects about the future of learning, such as Global EdTech Landscape and Higher Education Digital Transformation. Maria has worked in public and private higher education for over 20 years in Asia and Australia specializing in transforming education through technology. As the global head of Learning & Teaching Services for a global education company, Maria built and led global innovation teams, driving innovation in curriculum, teaching and the student experience in over 50 countries.