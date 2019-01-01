Benoit Arnaud is the Dean of Programmes of EDHEC Business School. He holds the overall responsibility for the development and management of EDHEC's entire portfolio of academic programs, including undergraduate programs (Bachelors), pre-experience programs (Grande Ecole, Master in Management and MSc), MBAs, Executive Education and EDHEC Online. In September 2018, he founded and developed EDHEC Online, the Online arm of EDHEC Business School. Between 2010 and 2018, he was Associate Dean in charge of the MBA and Executive Education arm of EDHEC Business School. He was founder and Dean of MIP, the Paris School of Management (1999-2010). MIP School of Management was established with the backing of leading CEOs, including Claude Bébéar (AXA), Martin Bouygues (Bouygues) and Bruno Bich (BIC), and merged with EDHEC. He has also held various executive positions such as Worldwide Business Development for the BIC Group, Engagement Manager for McKinsey and Financial Controller for Rio Tinto Alcan Italy. He is a board member of a leading pharmaceutical company and a founding trustee of the ‘Fondation Entreprendre’ which provides coaching and financial support to a network of over 5000 entrepreneurs. Benoit holds an MBA from INSEAD and a master’s degree in engineering from the ‘École des Mines de Paris’ (Paris Tech).