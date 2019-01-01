Profile

Roselva Tunstall

Project Lead at the EdTech Lab at ESMT Berlin

    Bio

    Roselva Tunstall is a digital learning leader with eighteen years of experience helping institutions reach their full potential. She began her career in education at a private secondary school in San Francisco, where she taught world history and focused on student-centered learning. Roselva became the first director of the Sophie’s Scholars Program and Barat College Access Fund, two new programs in a private school in Silicon Valley, that dared to position students from underrepresented communities at the center of every educational decision. With a strong case of wanderlust, she decided to pack a bag and solo travel through Europe. Several months later she found herself learning how to shoot analog film in Berlin and decided to stay. In her current role as the first Edtech Lab Project Lead at ESMT Berlin, she works with an international team to develop and deliver research-based, high quality online and blended learning programs. When Roselva is not engaged in professional projects, she can be found cycling around Berlin with her Nokia F3 photographing architecture, looking for the latest restaurant opening or on a plane, gliding to her next adventure.

    Courses

    Introduction to EdTech

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder