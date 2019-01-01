Profile

Nick Barniville

Director of EdTech Lab at ESMT Berlin

    Bio

    Nick founded the EdTech Lab at ESMT in 2018 while Associate Dean for Degree Programs at ESMT, the European School of Management and Technology in Berlin. He moved full-time into the EdTech role in 2021, having been responsible for the management and development of the school’s on-campus degree programs since 2010. He was the 2021 Chair of FOME, the Future of Management Education alliance, a group of 12 universities committed to excellence and collaboration in online and blended learning. Nick is also the Founder of an EdTech consulting company, GomeraTech, which helps universities to digitalize their program portfolio through a combination of strategy and instructional design consulting. Nick is also the co-founder and academic director of the Industry Immersion Africa, a work-readiness program delivered in six countries in Africa in partnership with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences and Academics without Borders. Before moving to ESMT Berlin in 2010, Nick spent five years at INSEAD in France and Singapore, lastly as Director of Communications, and four years at the UCD Smurfit School in Dublin, his home town. Before moving into the world of business education, he worked in various commercial roles in the construction and travel in Germany, in infrastructure finance in Sydney, in governmental trade promotion in New York, and in payments software in London. He holds an MSc in Development Economics from SOAS, the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London and a BA from Dublin City University. He is also a qualified executive coach.

    Courses

    Introduction to EdTech

