Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Climate Change and Sustainable Investing Specialization
Beginner Level

A background in business and economics is recommended, as well as an interest in climate finance.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Analyze the financial aspects of the fight against climate change

  • Understand existing measures of climate change risk exposure

  • Assess how climate risk factors impact security prices and returns

  • Assess how climate risk factors impact investment decisions

Skills you will gain

  • Understand how to measuring climate risk in equity portfolio
  • Understand how to designing a low-carbon tracking-index portfolio (on Excel)
  • Implement climate-aware investment decisions
  • Learn how to managing climate risk in equity portfolios
Course 4 of 4 in the
Climate Change and Sustainable Investing Specialization
Beginner Level

A background in business and economics is recommended, as well as an interest in climate finance.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

EDHEC Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

From climate science to climate finance

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Measuring climate risk in equity portfolios

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Impact of climate risks on equity portfolios

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Managing climate risk in equity portfolios

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Climate Change and Sustainable Investing Specialization

Climate Change and Sustainable Investing

