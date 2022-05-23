Finance may have a central role to play against climate change on the condition that risks are properly measured and managed. In this course you will be introduced to the latest academic research findings and the most commonly used methods in industry to cope with climate change financial risks.
This course is part of the Climate Change and Sustainable Investing Specialization
A background in business and economics is recommended, as well as an interest in climate finance.
Analyze the financial aspects of the fight against climate change
Understand existing measures of climate change risk exposure
Assess how climate risk factors impact security prices and returns
Assess how climate risk factors impact investment decisions
- Understand how to measuring climate risk in equity portfolio
- Understand how to designing a low-carbon tracking-index portfolio (on Excel)
- Implement climate-aware investment decisions
- Learn how to managing climate risk in equity portfolios
From climate science to climate finance
Measuring climate risk in equity portfolios
Impact of climate risks on equity portfolios
Managing climate risk in equity portfolios
This specialization aims to provide you with a better understanding of the complex relationships between climate change and economy and finance. By the end of the program you will have gained command over the tools allowing you to build an informed opinion grounded on scientific facts on the feasibility and effectiveness of current options to fight climate change. You will also understand the pros and cons of various policy approaches involved in the transition to a low carbon economy. Finally, you will learn how climate risks affect firm fundamentals and how to implement efficient low carbon investing strategies.
