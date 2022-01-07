Chevron Left
Back to Climate Aware Investing

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Climate Aware Investing by EDHEC Business School

4.6
stars
17 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

Finance may have a central role to play against climate change on the condition that risks are properly measured and managed. In this course you will be introduced to the latest academic research findings and the most commonly used methods in industry to cope with climate change financial risks. How do we assess these kinds of risks? Can our portfolios perform well and at the same time contribute to the transition towards a low-carbon economy? How do climate change risks affect financial markets? This course starts with an overview of climate change and the tools at the disposal of policymakers to curb this phenomenon. These tools, when used to their fullest extent, will have a big impact on businesses and this impact may spill over into the financial markets even before the policies are fully implemented. The risks associated with these changes are grouped under the definition of transition risks. In this MOOC we will analyse these risks and also discuss the methodologies most widely used by asset managers to manage their portfolios’ carbon exposure. The final module of this course shows a real-world example of implementation. At the end of the course, you will understand how to maximize the contribution of your investments to the fight against climate change....
Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Climate Aware Investing

By George K

Jan 7, 2022

Excellent

By Fulya K

Nov 17, 2021

I think that Week 5 of the course is outside of the purposes of a MOOC. It is more suited for academic and tertiary goals with computer rooms, in person exchanges etc. Quizzes of the whole course should be redesigned. Dont forget students learn from their mistakes as well. However, among 10 choices students have to select 2 and when they hit the submit button they already forget the choices and their selections. It becomes like a maze and one is conditioned to give up on the course and give it a one star. It becomes too easy when feedback on each choice is given. However, when as students we cant even see what the choices were and which ones we selected, we have to wait 8 hours for the next opportunity and in between all our motivation to go back and reread and relisten to the MOOC is lost. It looks as if you are toying with the student. It is really a very unreasonable approach. I hope this feedback helps you.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder