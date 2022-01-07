By George K•
Jan 7, 2022
Excellent
By Fulya K•
Nov 17, 2021
I think that Week 5 of the course is outside of the purposes of a MOOC. It is more suited for academic and tertiary goals with computer rooms, in person exchanges etc. Quizzes of the whole course should be redesigned. Dont forget students learn from their mistakes as well. However, among 10 choices students have to select 2 and when they hit the submit button they already forget the choices and their selections. It becomes like a maze and one is conditioned to give up on the course and give it a one star. It becomes too easy when feedback on each choice is given. However, when as students we cant even see what the choices were and which ones we selected, we have to wait 8 hours for the next opportunity and in between all our motivation to go back and reread and relisten to the MOOC is lost. It looks as if you are toying with the student. It is really a very unreasonable approach. I hope this feedback helps you.