About this Course

12,923 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
The Materiality of ESG Factors Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
The Materiality of ESG Factors Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1 – Introduction to Sustainability, Climate Risk & Opportunity

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2 – Public and Private Governance to Address Climate Change Goals

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3 – Building Climate Resilience through Creative Private Solutions

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4 – Extended Producer Responsibility, Product Stewardship, and the Circular Economy

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ESG AND CLIMATE CHANGE

View all reviews

About the The Materiality of ESG Factors Specialization

The Materiality of ESG Factors

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder