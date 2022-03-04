Chevron Left
In this course, you will focus on understanding climate change and the risks and opportunities that it creates for businesses in the 21st century. You will analyze the current impacts of climate change on a global scale, and the investment shifts that are required to achieve a net-zero economy. Next, you will analyze the role of climate disclosures and their importance in ESG. You will also review private environmental governance, the active role that private companies are playing in combating climate change, and the parallels between the public and private sectors. Additionally, you will assess the insurance industry and the ways that it spreads risk, as well as creative ways that insurance as a form of private or public governance can build climate resilience. In the final module, you will review the concept of greenwashing: what is driving firms to make exaggerated environmental claims, why it is harmful, and examples of enforcement actions. Finally, you will learn about the importance of product stewardship. By the end of this course, you will have a thorough understanding of public and private environmental governance, the financial risks that unmitigated climate change is creating, climate disclosures, and innovative ways that business leaders can view and implement climate solutions....

By Fanny G

Mar 4, 2022

The teacher was inspiring and the slides were nice and informative and supported the learning. The subject was dealt with in a comprehensive but easy-to-follow manner

By Akiko S

Mar 23, 2022

Very insightful, helpful to undertand the idea and concept of ESG. Thank you!

By Monica R

Jan 15, 2022

I learn a lot from this course. It's an eye-opening knowlegde! Thank you

By Erika A K

Apr 5, 2022

Muito rico em conteúdo, com informações relevantes e atuais.

By Om K

May 1, 2022

A​ great course on ESG & climate change!

By MAHAM M

Apr 11, 2022

Very well defined course.

By Angelo T

Apr 13, 2022

A​ course for everybody

By muhammad o

Mar 17, 2022

Thank you

By Bradley A P

Mar 27, 2022

Good overview of this field for beginners. Gives background on environmental issues impacting businesses and the world. Well organized, good clear presentation. I must note that I was hoping for more "actionable" thoughts for businesses; aside from a few very broad strokes these weren't a major part of the course.

