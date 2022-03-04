AS
Mar 22, 2022
Very insightful, helpful to undertand the idea and concept of ESG. Thank you!
MR
Jan 14, 2022
I learn a lot from this course. It's an eye-opening knowlegde! Thank you
By Fanny G•
Mar 4, 2022
The teacher was inspiring and the slides were nice and informative and supported the learning. The subject was dealt with in a comprehensive but easy-to-follow manner
By Akiko S•
Mar 23, 2022
Very insightful, helpful to undertand the idea and concept of ESG. Thank you!
By Monica R•
Jan 15, 2022
I learn a lot from this course. It's an eye-opening knowlegde! Thank you
By Erika A K•
Apr 5, 2022
Muito rico em conteúdo, com informações relevantes e atuais.
By Om K•
May 1, 2022
A great course on ESG & climate change!
By MAHAM M•
Apr 11, 2022
Very well defined course.
By Angelo T•
Apr 13, 2022
A course for everybody
By muhammad o•
Mar 17, 2022
Thank you
By Bradley A P•
Mar 27, 2022
Good overview of this field for beginners. Gives background on environmental issues impacting businesses and the world. Well organized, good clear presentation. I must note that I was hoping for more "actionable" thoughts for businesses; aside from a few very broad strokes these weren't a major part of the course.