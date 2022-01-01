- ESG
The Materiality of ESG Factors Specialization
Learn about ESG Factors When Investing. Analyze the importance of ESG investing. Identify how the ESG approach should be an essential piece of your strategy based on various factors impacting and driving value.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each course module in this Specialization culminates in an assessment. These assessments are designed to check learners' knowledge and to provide an opportunity for learners to apply course concepts such as investment analytics, indexing tools, and critical analysis of ESG policies, activism, and greenwashing.
The assessments will be cumulative and cover the fundamentals of ESG investing, public and private governance, and sustainability factors that will allow you to build a diverse and risk-resilient ESG portfolio.
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
ESG Risks and Opportunities
In this course, you will explore the foundations upon which modern-day ESG was built, how market forces react to ESG, and ways to create and maintain value using ESG investment strategies. You will also learn about the five pathways of materiality, and how those interplay with or against ESG performance.
ESG Impact: Investor Perspective
In this course, you will analyze the importance of assessing stakeholder interest or salience in different ESG factors and industry variances. You will also evaluate the importance of ESG factors in your investment decisions, including how you can use them to create socially responsible portfolios with better-than-average returns. You will also examine the risks associated with ESG investing and how they can affect the corporation’s profitability.
ESG and Climate Change
In this course, you will focus on understanding climate change and the risks and opportunities that it creates for businesses in the 21st century. You will analyze the current impacts of climate change on a global scale, and the investment shifts that are required to achieve a net-zero economy. Next, you will analyze the role of climate disclosures and their importance in ESG.
ESG and Social Activism
In this course, you will get an overview of the impact of contemporary ESG ratings and how a company balances ESG issues against its financial performance. You will evaluate the effectiveness of corporate authenticity and the impacts of politics when building corporate ESG policy. You will also learn about social activism’s ability to disrupt markets, and the roles that stakeholders play when dealing with financial markets.
Instructors
Witold HeniszDeloitte & Touche Professor of Management Founder, ESG Analytics Lab
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
