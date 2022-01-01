About this Specialization

9,435 recent views
This specialization will provide learners with the fundamentals and history of ESG investing, and a close examination of the set of investment approaches that are informed by environmental, social and, governance factors. You'll about the five pathways of materiality, and how those interplay with or against ESG performance. You'll review the concepts of positive and negative screening and identify the ESG factors that cause investors to divest from or negatively screen certain assets. Next, you'll review private environmental governance, the active role that private companies are playing in combating climate change, and the parallels between the public and private sectors. Lastly, you'll evaluate the effectiveness of corporate authenticity and the impacts of politics when building corporate ESG policy, and the importance of creating independent Directors to maintain neutrality and protect stakeholder interests. By the end of this specialization, you will know the best practices for creating a solid risk management plan, analyzed the complex indexing and measurement techniques employed in the ESG space, examined climate disclosures and implementation of climate solutions, and how social activism affects the corporate world in the 21st century.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

ESG Risks and Opportunities

4.7
stars
117 ratings
32 reviews
Course2

Course 2

ESG Impact: Investor Perspective

4.8
stars
36 ratings
8 reviews
Course3

Course 3

ESG and Climate Change

4.8
stars
44 ratings
7 reviews
Course4

Course 4

ESG and Social Activism

4.9
stars
15 ratings
1 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder