Profile

Sarah Light

Associate Professor of Legal Studies & Business Ethics

    Bio

    Professor Light’s research examines issues at the intersection of environmental law, corporate sustainability, and business innovation. Her articles have addressed the regulatory implications of the rise of transportation platforms like Uber and Lyft; how business innovation, such as Microsoft’s adoption of a private carbon fee, can be a form of private environmental governance; and the U.S. military’s role in stimulating private technological innovation to reduce fossil fuel use. Her articles have appeared in the Stanford Law Review, the Columbia Law Review, the Duke Law Journal, the UCLA Law Review, and the Vanderbilt Law Review, among others. In 2019 and 2018, Professor Light was awarded Wharton Teaching Excellence Awards. In 2017, Professor Light was awarded an Excellence in Teaching Award in the MBA Program. In 2016, Professor Light was one of ten faculty nominated by the MBA student body for the Helen Kardon Moss Anvil Award for Outstanding MBA Teaching.

    Courses

    ESG and Climate Change

