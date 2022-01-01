About this Specialization

4,810 recent views
This specialization aims to provide you with a better understanding of the complex relationships between climate change and economy and finance. By the end of the program you will have gained command over the tools allowing you to build an informed opinion grounded on scientific facts on the feasibility and effectiveness of current options to fight climate change. You will also understand the pros and cons of various policy approaches involved in the transition to a low carbon economy. Finally, you will learn how climate risks affect firm fundamentals and how to implement efficient low carbon investing strategies.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Science and Engineering of Climate Change

4.8
stars
53 ratings
13 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Economics and Policies of Climate Change

4.6
stars
13 ratings
2 reviews
Course3

Course 3

The Finance of Climate Change

4.8
stars
25 ratings
8 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Climate Aware Investing

4.6
stars
17 ratings
2 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

EDHEC Business School

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder