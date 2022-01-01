- Understand the various policy approaches involved in the transition to a low carbon economy including in particular "cap & trade" carbon markets
- Learn to assess how climate change impacts financial portfolios and and how to manage climate risk in equity portfolios
- Understand how climate change risks impact corporate decisions and company value
- Understand the instruments investment funds and solutions used to finance clean technologies and clean energy
- Understanding the evidence for climate change and for its anthropogenic origin
- Understand the likely impacts on the real economy of the different courses of actions ahead of us
- Evaluate projects on a portfolio basis the economic attractiveness of various abatement projects
- Assess critically the economic desirability of different technologically feasible abatement technologies
- Map the financial risks and opportunities of climate change
- Assess how climate change impacts financial intermediaries and systemic risks
Climate Change and Sustainable Investing Specialization
Study the economics and finance of climate change. With this specialization, learners will gain a basic understanding of the science of climate change, which is a fundamental requirement for a good understanding of the pros and cons of different climate policies as well as a good understanding of the impact of climate change on companies and investment portfolios.
What you will learn
The science of climate change
The economics of climate change
The finance of climate change
Understanding the evidence for climate change, and of its anthropogenic origin
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This specialization aims to provide you with the tools allowing you to build an informed opinion grounded on scientific facts on the feasibility and effectiveness of current options to fight climate change. In addition you will get a chance, as a final capstone project, to work through a practical example of how to build an efficient low-carbon investing strategy.
A basic knowledge in business and economics is recommended. Understanding of basic math is not required, but recommended.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Science and Engineering of Climate Change
Global warming is one of the most significant challenges of the century and tackling it in the most effective way requires a good understanding of its physical, social and financial aspects. The Science and Engineering of Climate Change course offers an introduction to the science of climate change and to the existing technologies to mitigate its effects.
Economics and Policies of Climate Change
Being aware of the urgency and importance of climate change is not enough to tackle it effectively. To avoid the worst climate outcomes, decisive action has to be taken. But what realistic options do we have? Since our resources are limited, is it better to act now or wait until we have more advanced and less expensive technology? How big do our abatement efforts have to be?
The Finance of Climate Change
The urgent transition towards a low-carbon economy will profoundly change our economy. Households, companies and financial intermediaries have to be ready in order to avoid the downside risks and seize the opportunities created by climate change. The Finance of Climate Change MOOC will explain (i) how climate change and the policies aimed to mitigate it will impact the different businesses and (ii) the means and tools at the disposal of companies, banks and investors to be part of this transition.
Climate Aware Investing
Finance may have a central role to play against climate change on the condition that risks are properly measured and managed. In this course you will be introduced to the latest academic research findings and the most commonly used methods in industry to cope with climate change financial risks.
Instructors
RICCARDO REBONATO - EDHEC BUSINESS SCHOOLProfessor of Finance at EDHEC Business School, Scientific Director of EDHEC Risk Climate-Change Institute
LIONEL MARTELLINI -EDHEC BUSINESS SCHOOLProfessor of Finance, EDHEC Business School
GIANFRANCO GIANFRATE - EDHEC BUSINESS SCHOOLProfessor of Finance, EDHEC Business School
