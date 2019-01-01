Riccardo Rebonato, Professor of Finance at EDHEC Business School, Scientific Director of EDHEC Risk Climate-Change Institute, is a specialist in asset pricing with a focus on fixed income, and on stress testing and scenario analysis using Bayesian nets for asset allocation and investment strategies. He was previously Global Head of Rates and FX Research at PIMCO. He has published extensively in asset pricing and Bayesian net applications. His background in the hard sciences (PhDs in solid state physics & nuclear engineering) as a Research Fellow in Oxford and Visiting Scientist at Brookhaven National Laboratory is a unique asset in linking the science, technology, economics and finance of climate change.