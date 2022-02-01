About this Course

13,465 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Climate Change and Sustainable Investing Specialization
Beginner Level

No specific background required. Familiarity with quantitative reasoning desirable.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understanding the evidence for climate change, and of its anthropogenic origin

  • Understanding the basics of the carbon cycle, climate modelling, and the role of CO2 concentrations

  • Critical appreciation of advantages and limitations of renewables, sequestration and negative emission technologies

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Climate Change and Sustainable Investing Specialization
Beginner Level

No specific background required. Familiarity with quantitative reasoning desirable.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

EDHEC Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Current Climate Change in Context

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 82 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Modelling Climate Change

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 112 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Technologies to Control CO2 Concentration

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 62 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Non-Fossil Energy Sources

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 95 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING OF CLIMATE CHANGE

View all reviews

About the Climate Change and Sustainable Investing Specialization

Climate Change and Sustainable Investing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder