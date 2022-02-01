Global warming is one of the most significant challenges of the century and tackling it in the most effective way requires a good understanding of its physical, social and financial aspects. The Science and Engineering of Climate Change course offers an introduction to the science of climate change and to the existing technologies to mitigate its effects.
No specific background required. Familiarity with quantitative reasoning desirable.
Understanding the evidence for climate change, and of its anthropogenic origin
Understanding the basics of the carbon cycle, climate modelling, and the role of CO2 concentrations
Critical appreciation of advantages and limitations of renewables, sequestration and negative emission technologies
Current Climate Change in Context
Modelling Climate Change
Technologies to Control CO2 Concentration
Non-Fossil Energy Sources
About the Climate Change and Sustainable Investing Specialization
This specialization aims to provide you with a better understanding of the complex relationships between climate change and economy and finance. By the end of the program you will have gained command over the tools allowing you to build an informed opinion grounded on scientific facts on the feasibility and effectiveness of current options to fight climate change. You will also understand the pros and cons of various policy approaches involved in the transition to a low carbon economy. Finally, you will learn how climate risks affect firm fundamentals and how to implement efficient low carbon investing strategies.
