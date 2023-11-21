The University of Edinburgh
Climate Solutions
The University of Edinburgh

Climate Solutions

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Dave Reay
Galina Toteva
Dr Mike Robinson

Instructors: Dave Reay

4.7

(14 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • What climate change is and what causes it.

  • What governments and big business need to do to tackle the climate crisis.

  • Why climate solutions are important for all life on our planet.

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

There are 5 modules in this course

We start the course with an introduction to climate change. We'll have a look at its impacts, why climate justice is important, and two key solutions: mitigation and adaptation.

This second module focuses on science. We'll look at the causes of climate change, where emissions come from, and why ‘1.5 degrees’ and ‘Net Zero’ are the two most important numbers in the world!

In this third module, we'll explore how climate change can be tackled through actions right across societies; the strategies that can and are being used; and the need to prepare for the impacts of climate change as well as to cut emissions.

In this fourth module, we'll look at what governments and big institutions are doing (and what they're not!) so far to fight climate change, and what they need to do now.

In this final module, we'll reflect on our behaviours and discover how each of us can take action to reduce our carbon footprint. You'll discover how you can take climate action from home, work and study, from what you buy to who you vote for!

Dave Reay
The University of Edinburgh
2 Courses1,494 learners
Galina Toteva
The University of Edinburgh
1 Course1,328 learners

The University of Edinburgh

