Galina is a PhD candidate at the University of Edinburgh looking at greenhouse gases in forests in Scotland and South Asia. She did her masters in Carbon Management and her bachelor’s degree in Ecology and Environmental Sciences. This allowed her to gain understanding of both the scientific and socio-economic aspects of complex problems such as climate change. Her work experience ranges from working on potatoes and bee pollen in a molecular laboratory to engaging with stakeholders across the Scottish land sector as part of an international research project. Galina developed a significant part of the content for the Climate Solutions course and the other courses, which form part of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society’s Climate Solutions Programme. Galina is passionate about climate change mitigation and adaptation and believes that education is at the heart of all Climate Solutions.

Climate Solutions

