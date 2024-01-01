Dave Reay is a Professor of Carbon Management & Education at the University of Edinburgh. Dave has worked on climate change for over 25 years and directs Edinburgh Climate Change Institute. His research has taken him from stormy seas in the Southern Ocean to evil-smelling Scottish ditches. He has published over 150 research articles and books on climate change. Dave is also the creator of the award-winning Masters in Carbon Management at Edinburgh and advises the UK and Scottish Governments on climate change action.