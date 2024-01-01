Profile

Dave Reay

Professor of Carbon Management and Executive Director

Bio

Dave Reay is a Professor of Carbon Management & Education at the University of Edinburgh. Dave has worked on climate change for over 25 years and directs Edinburgh Climate Change Institute. His research has taken him from stormy seas in the Southern Ocean to evil-smelling Scottish ditches. He has published over 150 research articles and books on climate change. Dave is also the creator of the award-winning Masters in Carbon Management at Edinburgh and advises the UK and Scottish Governments on climate change action.

Courses - English

Climate Solutions

Climate Solutions: UAE

Other topics to explore

Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses