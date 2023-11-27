The University of Edinburgh
Climate Solutions: UAE
The University of Edinburgh

Climate Solutions: UAE

Taught in English

Erika Warnatzsch Thompson
Dave Reay

Instructors: Erika Warnatzsch Thompson

Beginner level

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
November 2023

November 2023

Assessments

10 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

Discover what climate change is, the impacts it is causing around the world, and the importance of tackling climate injustice.

2 videos13 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Learn about the science behind climate change, the history of our climate, and the role of greenhouse gases in its evolution.

4 videos5 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Learn how we can use supercomputers and climate models to make projections about the future, and look specifically at UAE's climate.

2 videos10 readings2 quizzes3 discussion prompts

Find out how we can use the risk triangle to help address climate impacts, and learn the importance of mitigation and adaptation.

3 videos6 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Learn more about the impact our lifestyle choices can have on the climate. Explore solutions for tackling the climate crisis, find out how you can get involved and inspire others to take action!

5 videos8 readings2 quizzes3 discussion prompts

Erika Warnatzsch Thompson
The University of Edinburgh
1 Course227 learners
Dave Reay
The University of Edinburgh
2 Courses1,494 learners

The University of Edinburgh

