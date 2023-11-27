Climate Solutions: UAE

Climate Change is one of the greatest threats we face. The impacts of climate change are already being felt around the world, affecting both natural and human systems, and these impacts are expected to become greater in years to come.
On this five-week course from the University of Edinburgh, you’ll gain the knowledge and tools you need to make a real difference and help tackle climate change, specifically focusing on the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The science is now unequivocal that humans are the main driver of the changes we are seeing in our climate. This course will guide you through the basics of what global climate change is and the ways that we can address it. You’ll delve into the science, policy, and business contexts of climate change, from its history and how we study it to the carbon cycle and greenhouse gases. As the global climate has been warming, this heat has not been equally distributed around the world. In fact, the UAE has warmed at almost twice the average global rate, now experiencing temperatures around 1.8 degrees Celsius warmer than prior to the industrial revolution. This level of change has had a drastic impact on the country. You will discover how the country’s climate has changed over the years, what is expected to happen in the future, and how those further changes could continue to impact human health, agriculture, and the economy. In the final two weeks, you’ll look at ways to mitigate climate risk and things that you can do to help tackle the climate crisis. You’ll also discover actions that you can take to get involved and inspire others to join the fight against the climate emergency.