Climate change is an urgent problem that affects everything from human health and food security to immigration patterns and water resources. The good news is that solutions to reduce the threat of climate change are within reach. This series of four short courses focuses on the multidimensional aspects of the climate change problem and presents a set of solutions, from technological innovation and ecosystem management to market mechanisms and behavior change, designed to disrupt the effects of climate change. Learn how everyone, including individuals, communities, businesses, and religious leaders, can take action and bend the curve of climate change towards a more sustainable future.
Applied Learning Project
By completing the series, you will be able to identify and create a climate action plan applicable to your own local, regional, national and/or international community, and will have access to additional course content including graded knowledge checks and peer-instruction exercises.