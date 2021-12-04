PC
Mar 15, 2022
Great information, great instructor - very relevant to current day issues.
JS
Feb 1, 2022
Super interesting, and Professor Riccardo is excellent.
By Patrick M•
Dec 4, 2021
very insightful and scientific : facts and science with limited opinions... very usefull and insightful
By Davide G•
Dec 2, 2021
Thank you to Mr Rebonato: complexe topics become clear thanks to your precise and pragmatic approach.
By Gioele B•
Mar 13, 2022
The lectures were well explained and the topics were really interesting. I appreciated the critical position taken by the professor during some discussions. I reccomend this course to who would like to understand why climate change is happening and what are the strategies we should consider.
By massimo m•
Mar 21, 2022
Prof. Rebonato is higly talented in presenting complex topics in an easy understanble way, linking science with economics and potential political strategies.
By Gombert•
Feb 9, 2022
This course is key to understand the basics and to grasp the complexities of Science & Engineering of Climate Change
By Jean-Luc B•
Jan 10, 2022
At last a scientific lecture on climate change and means to (try to) tackle it.
By Patricia C•
Mar 16, 2022
By Jakob S•
Feb 2, 2022
By Supapit T•
Apr 7, 2022
very fun and gain lots of knowledge
By Joy A•
Apr 3, 2022
Nice Teacher, esay to understand
By venkataraman g•
May 6, 2022
Extremely insighful and useful.
By waqar m•
Jan 20, 2022
I have learned many things
By Nadia P•
Apr 23, 2022
very good presenter
By ELMER P M P•
Nov 8, 2021
thank you