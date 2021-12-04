Chevron Left
Science and Engineering of Climate Change by EDHEC Business School

About the Course

Global warming is one of the most significant challenges of the century and tackling it in the most effective way requires a good understanding of its physical, social and financial aspects. The Science and Engineering of Climate Change course offers an introduction to the science of climate change and to the existing technologies to mitigate its effects. Are we sure that the climate is changing? How confident are we that climate change is anthropogenic? Are we heading for a climate catastrophe? Why are greenhouse gases associated with global warming? What options do we have to cope with these facts? Which of the many proposals are realistic, and which are just wishful thinking? By the end of this course, you will have the necessary conceptual tools to provide your own answers to these questions. This MOOC is divided into four modules. With the first two you will understand how scientists measure climate and its evolution, how climate models work and how greenhouse gases within the atmosphere play a central role in determining the climate. The last two modules introduce the main technologies that can be used to reduce carbon emissions and carbon concentration in the atmosphere, and, in the light of the facts explained in the first part of the course, explain how these technologies can be best combined. The MOOC is for those who want to understand not only the basics of climate-change science, but also what we can really and effectively do to curb the present trend in the planet’s temperatures. No previous knowledge is required....

PC

Mar 15, 2022

Great information, great instructor - very relevant to current day issues.

JS

Feb 1, 2022

Super interesting, and Professor Riccardo is excellent.

By Patrick M

Dec 4, 2021

v​ery insightful and scientific : facts and science with limited opinions... very usefull and insightful

By Davide G

Dec 2, 2021

T​hank you to Mr Rebonato: complexe topics become clear thanks to your precise and pragmatic approach.

By Gioele B

Mar 13, 2022

The lectures were well explained and the topics were really interesting. I appreciated the critical position taken by the professor during some discussions. I reccomend this course to who would like to understand why climate change is happening and what are the strategies we should consider.

By massimo m

Mar 21, 2022

Prof. Rebonato is higly talented in presenting complex topics in an easy understanble way, linking science with economics and potential political strategies.

By Gombert

Feb 9, 2022

This course is key to understand the basics and to grasp the complexities of Science & Engineering of Climate Change

By Jean-Luc B

Jan 10, 2022

At last a scientific lecture on climate change and means to (try to) tackle it.

By Patricia C

Mar 16, 2022

By Jakob S

Feb 2, 2022

By Supapit T

Apr 7, 2022

very fun and gain lots of knowledge

By Joy A

Apr 3, 2022

Nice Teacher, esay to understand

By venkataraman g

May 6, 2022

Extremely insighful and useful.

By waqar m

Jan 20, 2022

I have learned many things

By Nadia P

Apr 23, 2022

v​ery good presenter

By ELMER P M P

Nov 8, 2021

thank you

