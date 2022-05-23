Being aware of the urgency and importance of climate change is not enough to tackle it effectively. To avoid the worst climate outcomes, decisive action has to be taken. But what realistic options do we have? Since our resources are limited, is it better to act now or wait until we have more advanced and less expensive technology? How big do our abatement efforts have to be?
Basic knowledge of elementary economics concepts, eg utility functions. Understanding of elementary differentiation is not required, but recommended.
- Understand the likely impacts on the real economy of the different courses of actions ahead of us
- Evaluate projects on a portfolio basis the economic attractiveness of various abatement projects
- Assess critically the economic desirability of different technologically feasible abatement technologies
- Understand the various policy approaches involved in the transition to a low carbon economy including in particular "cap & trade" carbon markets
The Economics of Climate Change
The Social Discount Factor
The DICE Model
Climate change economic policies
This specialization aims to provide you with a better understanding of the complex relationships between climate change and economy and finance. By the end of the program you will have gained command over the tools allowing you to build an informed opinion grounded on scientific facts on the feasibility and effectiveness of current options to fight climate change. You will also understand the pros and cons of various policy approaches involved in the transition to a low carbon economy. Finally, you will learn how climate risks affect firm fundamentals and how to implement efficient low carbon investing strategies.
