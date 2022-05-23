About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Climate Change and Sustainable Investing Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic knowledge of elementary economics concepts, eg utility functions. Understanding of elementary differentiation is not required, but recommended.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Understand the likely impacts on the real economy of the different courses of actions ahead of us
  • Evaluate projects on a portfolio basis the economic attractiveness of various abatement projects
  • Assess critically the economic desirability of different technologically feasible abatement technologies
  • Understand the various policy approaches involved in the transition to a low carbon economy including in particular "cap & trade" carbon markets
Course 2 of 4 in the
Climate Change and Sustainable Investing Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic knowledge of elementary economics concepts, eg utility functions. Understanding of elementary differentiation is not required, but recommended.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

EDHEC Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

The Economics of Climate Change

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 145 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The Social Discount Factor

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The DICE Model

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 79 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Climate change economic policies

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Climate Change and Sustainable Investing Specialization

Climate Change and Sustainable Investing

