Professor Lionel Martellini is a Professor of Finance at EDHEC Business School, the former Director of EDHEC-Risk Institute and the founding President of EDHEC Scientific Retirement. He conducts research in a broad range of topics related to investment solutions for individual and institutional investors, equity and fixed-income portfolio construction, risk management and derivatives valuation. He was previously on the faculty of the University of Southern California and has held a visiting position at Princeton University. He sits on the editorial boards of various journals, including the Journal of Portfolio Management and the Journal of Retirement. He holds a PhD in Finance from the Haas School of Business, University of California at Berkeley. Outside of his activities in finance, he recently completed a PhD in Relativistic Astrophysics (University Côte d’Azur) and has become a member of the LIGO/Virgo international collaboration for the observation of gravitational waves.