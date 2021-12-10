About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Climate Change and Sustainable Investing Specialization
Beginner Level

A background in business and familiarity with both accounting and finance is recommended.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Understand how climate change risk exposure affects corporate decisions and value
  • Map the financial risks and opportunities of climate change
  • Understand the instruments investment funds and solutions to finance clean technologies and clean energy
  • Assess how climate change impacts financial intermediaries and systemic risks
EDHEC Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Financial Risks and Opportunities of Climate Change

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Green securities and specialized investors

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Project Finance for Clean Energy

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Financial intermediaries and Climate Change

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 63 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

