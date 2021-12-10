The urgent transition towards a low-carbon economy will profoundly change our economy. Households, companies and financial intermediaries have to be ready in order to avoid the downside risks and seize the opportunities created by climate change. The Finance of Climate Change MOOC will explain (i) how climate change and the policies aimed to mitigate it will impact the different businesses and (ii) the means and tools at the disposal of companies, banks and investors to be part of this transition.
This course is part of the Climate Change and Sustainable Investing Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
A background in business and familiarity with both accounting and finance is recommended.
Skills you will gain
- Understand how climate change risk exposure affects corporate decisions and value
- Map the financial risks and opportunities of climate change
- Understand the instruments investment funds and solutions to finance clean technologies and clean energy
- Assess how climate change impacts financial intermediaries and systemic risks
A background in business and familiarity with both accounting and finance is recommended.
Offered by
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Financial Risks and Opportunities of Climate Change
Green securities and specialized investors
Project Finance for Clean Energy
Financial intermediaries and Climate Change
Reviews
- 5 stars75%
- 4 stars20.83%
- 3 stars4.16%
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE FINANCE OF CLIMATE CHANGE
Nice one, highly recommended for beginners in the climate change field!
A fantastic overview for non-financial experts on currently on-going climate change finance. Most useful!
A great course for beginners. A few videos from actual players in the field would have been more useful.
About the Climate Change and Sustainable Investing Specialization
This specialization aims to provide you with a better understanding of the complex relationships between climate change and economy and finance. By the end of the program you will have gained command over the tools allowing you to build an informed opinion grounded on scientific facts on the feasibility and effectiveness of current options to fight climate change. You will also understand the pros and cons of various policy approaches involved in the transition to a low carbon economy. Finally, you will learn how climate risks affect firm fundamentals and how to implement efficient low carbon investing strategies.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.