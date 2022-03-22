Chevron Left
Back to The Finance of Climate Change

Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Finance of Climate Change by EDHEC Business School

4.8
stars
25 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

The urgent transition towards a low-carbon economy will profoundly change our economy. Households, companies and financial intermediaries have to be ready in order to avoid the downside risks and seize the opportunities created by climate change. The Finance of Climate Change MOOC will explain (i) how climate change and the policies aimed to mitigate it will impact the different businesses and (ii) the means and tools at the disposal of companies, banks and investors to be part of this transition. What is the shadow price of carbon? What makes a bond green? How can investors steer the decarbonization of a company? How can we make sure that a company is making real efforts to make its business model climate-resilient and not just greenwashing? These are some of the questions that will be addressed in this MOOC. This MOOC covers the financial risks and opportunities of climate change and how companies can finance their green transition, for example by issuing green securities. You will also learn how financial intermediaries address climate change risks and why central banks are concerned about climate change. This MOOC is for those who wish to understand the finance of climate. It is not necessary to have specialized prior knowledge, apart from basic familiarity with accounting and financial concepts such as discounted cash flows. We do suggest, however, taking the first and second MOOC of this specialization before starting this one in order to gain a simple but solid understanding of the science and economics aspects of climatic changes....

Top reviews

RR

Dec 10, 2021

A fantastic overview for non-financial experts on currently on-going climate change finance. Most useful!

EZ

May 3, 2022

Nice one, highly recommended for beginners in the climate change field!

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for The Finance of Climate Change

By Ka C C

Mar 22, 2022

The Finance of Climate Change hosted by EDHEC Business School has provided professional inslight regarding the finance of climate change, covering various aspect, such as the Financial Risks and Opportunities, Green securitties and specialized investors, Project for clean energy and Financial intermediatries and Climate change.

Concepts are clearly delievered through videos plus abundant references. It is a must-take course if you are interested in Climate Change and Sustainable Investment.

By Deep T

Jan 8, 2022

The Finance of Climate Change course is a really good basic course involving climate change related financing and risk involved to financing institute, investors etc .Financial resources and sound investments are needed to address climate change, to both reduce emissions, promote adaptation to the impacts.

By Leuzea

Dec 11, 2021

A fantastic overview for non-financial experts on currently on-going climate change finance. Most useful!

By Elena Z

May 4, 2022

Nice one, highly recommended for beginners in the climate change field!

By Natalie_waller

May 3, 2022

very complete- enjoyable

By ELMER P M P

Nov 8, 2021

thank you

By Ashok R

May 17, 2022

A great course for beginners. A few videos from actual players in the field would have been more useful.

By JANAINA F B S

Jan 6, 2022

it needs to be more fluid the way the professor explains

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder