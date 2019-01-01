Profile

Gideon OZIK

Founder and managing partner of MKT MediaStats

    Bio

    Dr. Gideon Ozik is founder and managing partner of MKT MediaStats, LLC, a technology and data analytics company, which combines expertise in data science and financial economics to extract financial markets insights from unique sets of untapped big data sources. Prior to MKT Gideon was head of investment solutions at Nexar Capital (acquired by UBP). Previously, he was a fund manager and head of hedge fund solutions at Société Générale Asset Management and quantitative derivatives trader at NISA Investment Advisors. His prior academic experience includes teaching big data analytics, financial derivatives, investments theory and quantitative research at HEC Paris, Dauphine University and EDHEC Business School where he is currently an affiliate professor and research associate. Dr. Ozik earned B.Sc from the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology (cum laude), MBA from Washington University (first graduate in finance), and PhD in Finance from EDHEC Business School, France.

    Courses

    Python and Machine-Learning for Asset Management with Alternative Data Sets

