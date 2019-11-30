About this Course

10,412 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Investment Management with Python and Machine Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level

Python programming (beginners)

Investment theory (recommended)

Statistics (recommended)

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn what alternative data is and how it is used in financial market applications. 

  • Become immersed in current academic and practitioner state-of-the-art research pertaining to alternative data applications.

  • Perform data analysis of real-world alternative datasets using Python.

  • Gain an understanding and hands-on experience in data analytics, visualization and quantitative modeling applied to alternative data in finance

Skills you will gain

  • Advanced vizualisation
  • Basics of consuption-based alternative data
  • Text mining methodologies
  • Web-scritpting tools
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

EDHEC Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Consumption

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 74 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Textual Analysis for Financial Applications

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 75 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Processing Corporate Filings

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 69 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Using Media-Derived Data

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 62 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

About the Investment Management with Python and Machine Learning Specialization

Investment Management with Python and Machine Learning

