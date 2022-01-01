- Risk Management
- Portfolio construction and analysis
- Python programming skills
- Implementation of data science techniques in investment decisions
- Portfolio Optimization
- Programming skills
- Managing your own personal invetsments
- Investment management knowledge
- Computer Science
- Expertise in data science
- Advanced vizualisation
- Basics of consuption-based alternative data
What you will learn
Write custom Python code and use existing Python libraries to build and analyse efficient portfolio strategies.
Write custom Python code and use existing Python libraries to estimate risk and return parameters, and build better diversified portfolios.
Learn the principles of supervised and unsupervised machine learning techniques to financial data sets
Gain an understanding of advanced data analytics methodologies, and quantitative modelling applied to alternative data in investment decisions
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Portfolio Construction and Analysis with Python
The practice of investment management has been transformed in recent years by computational methods. This course provides an introduction to the underlying science, with the aim of giving you a thorough understanding of that scientific basis. However, instead of merely explaining the science, we help you build on that foundation in a practical manner, with an emphasis on the hands-on implementation of those ideas in the Python programming language.
Advanced Portfolio Construction and Analysis with Python
The practice of investment management has been transformed in recent years by computational methods. Instead of merely explaining the science, we help you build on that foundation in a practical manner, with an emphasis on the hands-on implementation of those ideas in the Python programming language. In this course, we cover the estimation, of risk and return parameters for meaningful portfolio decisions, and also introduce a variety of state-of-the-art portfolio construction techniques that have proven popular in investment management and portfolio construction due to their enhanced robustness.
Python and Machine Learning for Asset Management
This course will enable you mastering machine-learning approaches in the area of investment management. It has been designed by two thought leaders in their field, Lionel Martellini from EDHEC-Risk Institute and John Mulvey from Princeton University. Starting from the basics, they will help you build practical skills to understand data science so you can make the best portfolio decisions.
Python and Machine-Learning for Asset Management with Alternative Data Sets
Over-utilization of market and accounting data over the last few decades has led to portfolio crowding, mediocre performance and systemic risks, incentivizing financial institutions which are looking for an edge to quickly adopt alternative data as a substitute to traditional data. This course introduces the core concepts around alternative data, the most recent research in this area, as well as practical portfolio examples and actual applications. The approach of this course is somewhat unique because while the theory covered is still a main component, practical lab sessions and examples of working with alternative datasets are also key. This course is fo you if you are aiming at carreers prospects as a data scientist in financial markets, are looking to enhance your analytics skillsets to the financial markets, or if you are interested in cutting-edge technology and research as they apply to big data. The required background is: Python programming, Investment theory , and Statistics. This course will enable you to learn new data and research techniques applied to the financial markets while strengthening data science and python skills.
Instructors
John Mulvey - Princeton UniversityProfessor in the Operations Research and Financial Engineering Department and a founding member of the Bendheim Centre for Finance at Princeton University
Offered by
