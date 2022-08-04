Profile

Claudia Carrone

Digital Learning Consultant / Instructional designer

Bio

Claudia has been actively working in the education industry for over 12 years with a specialization in Education and New Technologies. Starting as a professor of International Economy in Argentina, she went on to work at EDHEC’s Pedagogical Innovation Laboratory after getting her International MBA. Claudia is dedicated to enhancing the pedagogical experience for students, professors, and researchers alike by promoting creative engagement and encouraging collaborative learning through online and hybrid initiatives. Prior to education, Claudia worked in consulting providing her with a broader vision of the field and a fresh perspective that fuels her passion for new and innovative practices.

Courses

Advanced Portfolio Construction and Analysis with Python

Introduction to Portfolio Construction and Analysis with Python

Python and Machine Learning for Asset Management

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Topics

Popular Certificates

Featured Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder