Claudia has been actively working in the education industry for over 12 years with a specialization in Education and New Technologies. Starting as a professor of International Economy in Argentina, she went on to work at EDHEC’s Pedagogical Innovation Laboratory after getting her International MBA. Claudia is dedicated to enhancing the pedagogical experience for students, professors, and researchers alike by promoting creative engagement and encouraging collaborative learning through online and hybrid initiatives. Prior to education, Claudia worked in consulting providing her with a broader vision of the field and a fresh perspective that fuels her passion for new and innovative practices.