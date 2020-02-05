About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Investment Management with Python and Machine Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn the principles of supervised and unsupervised machine learning techniques to financial data sets

  • Understand the basis of logistical regression and ML algorithms for classifying variables into one of two outcomes

  • Utilize powerful Python libraries to implement machine learning algorithms in case studies

  • Learn about factor models and regime switching models and their use in investment management

Skills you will gain

  • Programming skills
  • Managing your own personal invetsments
  • Investment management knowledge
  • Computer Science
  • Expertise in data science
Course 3 of 4 in the
Investment Management with Python and Machine Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

EDHEC Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introducing the fundamentals of machine learning

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 102 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Machine learning techniques for robust estimation of factor models

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 124 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Machine learning techniques for efficient portfolio diversification

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 88 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Machine learning techniques for regime analysis

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 65 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Investment Management with Python and Machine Learning Specialization

Investment Management with Python and Machine Learning

