This course will enable you mastering machine-learning approaches in the area of investment management. It has been designed by two thought leaders in their field, Lionel Martellini from EDHEC-Risk Institute and John Mulvey from Princeton University. Starting from the basics, they will help you build practical skills to understand data science so you can make the best portfolio decisions.
Learn the principles of supervised and unsupervised machine learning techniques to financial data sets
Understand the basis of logistical regression and ML algorithms for classifying variables into one of two outcomes
Utilize powerful Python libraries to implement machine learning algorithms in case studies
Learn about factor models and regime switching models and their use in investment management
- Programming skills
- Managing your own personal invetsments
- Investment management knowledge
- Computer Science
- Expertise in data science
Introducing the fundamentals of machine learning
Machine learning techniques for robust estimation of factor models
Machine learning techniques for efficient portfolio diversification
Machine learning techniques for regime analysis
I would suggest to add the link to the references like pdf docs.
Good concepts to touch but lack on coding in granulality example. But overall, I'm get a good example how to implement machine learning technique to finance perspective.
Good overview on Machine Learning techniques, need for some basic knowledge in statistics and Python for an optimized experience.
would be good to focus more on the jupyter notebooks and less on multiple choice. Really interesting notebooks and quite advanced / technical material which deserves more time and coverage.
The Data Science and Machine Learning for Asset Management Specialization has been designed to deliver a broad and comprehensive introduction to modern methods in Investment Management, with a particular emphasis on the use of data science and machine learning techniques to improve investment decisions.By the end of this specialization, you will have acquired the tools required for making sound investment decisions, with an emphasis not only on the foundational theory and underlying concepts, but also on practical applications and implementation. Instead of merely explaining the science, we help you build on that foundation in a practical manner, with an emphasis on the hands-on implementation of those ideas in the Python programming language through a series of dedicated lab sessions.
