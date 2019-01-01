Profile

John Mulvey - Princeton University

Professor in the Operations Research and Financial Engineering Department and a founding member of the Bendheim Centre for Finance at Princeton University

    Bio

    John M. Mulvey is a Professor in the Operations Research and Financial Engineering Department and a founding member of the Bendheim Centre for Finance at Princeton University. His specialty is financial optimisation and advanced portfolio theory. For over thirty-five years, he has implemented asset-liability management systems for numerous organisations, including PIMCO, Towers Perrin/Tillinghast, AXA, Siemens, Munich Re-Insurance, and Renaissance Re-Insurance. His current research addresses regime identification and factor approaches for longterm investors, including family offices, and pension plans, with an emphasis on optimising performance and protecting investor wealth (and surplus wealth). He has published over 150 articles and edited 5 books. He is developing a Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) with Professor Martellini -- “Python Machine Learning for Investment Management,” and is a senior advisor for Alibaba (Ant Financial) and First Republic Bank.

    Courses

    Python and Machine Learning for Asset Management

