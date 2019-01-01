OAM’s founder and CEO Vijay Vaidyanathan has a PhD in Finance and an MS (Risk & Asset Management) from the EDHEC Business School, France. He also has an MS in Computer Science from SUNY Albany and a MSc (Tech) from BITS Pilani, India and is an alumnus of IMD Lausanne, Switzerland. Previously, Vijay was the President, EDHEC-Risk Indices and Benchmarks North America where his research interests included smart beta and the role of factors and risk premia in equity markets. He holds several patents in financial micro-transactions in Digital Markets.