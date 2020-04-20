The MOOC Global Financing Solutions is your online gateway to better understanding of the dynamics of Finance, and its role at the very heart of promoting the “real economy” and global growth. Concretely, you will learn how companies finance themselves using banks and capital markets.
We will look at the role of syndication, and how it links issuers looking to raise capital to grow their businesses with investors looking to manage their assets and possibly liabilities. The role of banks in wider society will also be explored, from helping airlines to lease aircraft to transport people, to financing roads and bridges that help promote transport and trade, to funding renewable sources energy such as wind or solar farms, right through to explaining the role of export finance, and the pivotal role exporting countries governments’ play, in promoting the movement of goods worldwide. We will showcase the lifecycle of commodities, from exploration, to processing and refining, to how banks facilitate the global trade of products ranging from oil and gas, to agriculture products, to everyday items such as fruits or beans. We will also look at the exciting world of acquisition finance and leverage buy-outs, enabling strategic moves for our key clients, as well as securitization, the repackaging of debt, and hedging, especially important as a mean to protect corporate companies against rate or price fluctuations. The collaboration between Societe Generale and EDHEC Business School builds on a long-standing partnership based on one common objective: to provide future talents with access to information and expertise that enables them to grow. Through this MOOC, we are taking an innovative approach to learning by providing you with the theoretical basics of finance, thanks to the expertise of EDHEC as one of the world’s foremost business schools in Finance, and combining it with practical insights of business experts from Societe Generale, widely regarded as a global leader in Structured Finance, to show how the theory is put into practice.