S
Aug 11, 2020
A 5-star course on the financing solutions at-a-glance. What is more interesting is the combination of videos from the professor as well as actual practising professionals from SocGen.
MH
Mar 16, 2022
This course provides an excellent overview on the global financing solutions and provides real world examples of how each financial instrument is used in a particular situation.
By OUAR S•
May 9, 2019
Very good course content, however the questions are sometimes a bit vague and need a lot of personnal research.
By Bastien G•
Jun 24, 2019
A structured, complete and well explained course. The quizzes are demanding and require real technical knowledge learned during the training.
Thank you for this MOOC.
By Shad B•
Dec 11, 2020
Great course. Content well laid out and relevant to my role. Good to get a broader view of financing activities besides the areas I'm directly involved with.
By Amol G•
Jun 2, 2020
Most difficult course yet but totally worth it , especially with the amount of learning available from industry on real-industry problems and solutions
By Vinayak R K•
May 13, 2019
Good course for an overview on global finance products, especially for people starting of in a banking profile. Quizzes are tough and application oriented, but beyond the material covered in the training at times.
By Varun D•
Jun 8, 2020
One of the most challenging course I have done on Coursera, but if you prepare well from videos and slides it's achievable.
By HON M W•
May 1, 2019
Really good course, practical with lots of examples esp from SG team, pity it is not subscribed for by more people
By Anuj K•
Jul 2, 2020
An extremely informative introduction to various forms of financing activities undertaken by an Investment Bank.
By Priscillia L•
Apr 7, 2020
Very complete course which deals with a lot of points. It is also interesting to have so details about key sectors (Real Estate, Aviation). The fact that the cours is online allows us to be a bit ahead and schedule the learning in the best way. And finally the quizzes are the moment when you can go back in the documents and check the answers for the questions you are having a hard time answering. Big thumbs up!
By Erwan J•
Jun 7, 2020
Sometimes some ideas or financial products, concepts are not clearly explained
By YUJI H•
Apr 21, 2020
Good to know the overview of Financial functions in the society!
By Sebastião G•
Jul 5, 2020
Superb introduction to Financial Markets and key concepts regarding them. Very generous course in its breadth. Some challenging accents, so be prepared! Could do with a little refreshing, as much of the data and examples are from 2015/16, so the effects of the Trump presidency had not yet been felt.
By Sanjaya B•
Sep 5, 2021
I found the course to be a very well compiled refresher. I would love to see an update with examples from more recent transactions. Overall, it was time well spent. Thank you.
By Deleted A•
Jun 5, 2020
Complete course with great presentation. Thanks to the professionalism of those who present the concepts. I’m glad having acquire such a huge knowledge.
By Piyusa M•
Sep 30, 2021
This course is wonderful. Insights from the the professor as well as industry experts and leaders from Societe Generale. Highly recommended.
By Antoine D•
Feb 10, 2022
Comprehensive and well-structured course, although it requires prior fundamentals of finance to follow along.
By Joshua A•
Sep 5, 2021
it's been a thoroughly entertaining course....it was certainly worth the time devoted to it......
By Eduardo P•
Dec 11, 2019
Congratulations on course format and content.
Adding a small reading list would be my suggestion.
By Taha I G•
Mar 31, 2021
One of the most interesting MOOC for financial Instruments and Corporate Investments. Thank you.
By shemvk k•
Jul 11, 2021
Very good course..With lot of practical examples.. Totally worth taking the course..
By Víctor F M•
Jan 21, 2020
Terrific content and professionals involved. Many thanks to both Institutions
By Aline V•
Dec 27, 2019
Great course with very interressing teachers and very understable lessons.
By victor t•
Nov 2, 2019
Très bonne formation , complète et avec des intervenants de qualités .