Olivier Musset has spent 25 years in the Oil & Gas industry. He joined Societe Generale in 1993 from Technip where he worked as process engineer for the refining and petrochemical industries. Before joining SG Oil & Gas Project Finance in 1997, he worked as an in-house consultant advising the Bank on all business aspects related to the Oil & Gas industry. Olivier Musset is a petroleum engineer (Institut Français du Pétrole/Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Pétroles et Moteurs) and is a member of the French Association for the Oil and Gas industry (AFTP)