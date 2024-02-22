From Followership to Leadership

Give me the follower and I'll give you the leader!
Leadership depends on our deep-rooted perceptions of authority The concept of leadership probably rings a bell, but have you ever heard of "followership"? Follow this 3-week course, 1. You will gain a better understanding of the basis on which you follow leaders : . How you spontaneously perceive leaders . What you expect from them . How you trust them (or not) . How you behave according to your representations of the leader . 2. But also, and somewhat surprisingly, you'll realize that the way you are a follower also has an impact on the way you are a leader! And why is that? Because of an omnipresent ingredient in any relationship: the way you represent yourself and the other person. 3. The theory of internal models of authority will give you a 360-degree view of what's going on inside you, whether you're a leader or a follower, and which has a major impact on the quality and effectiveness of the relationship. We wish you a pleasant journey to the heart of yourself!