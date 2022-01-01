About this Specialization

In this four-course Specialization, you’ll learn the essential skills of portfolio management and personal investing. All investors – from the largest wealth funds to the smallest individual investors – share common issues in investing: how to meet their liabilities, how to decide where to invest, and how much risk to take on. In this Specialization, you will learn how to think about, discuss, and formulate solutions to these investment questions. You will learn the theory and the real-world skills necessary to design, execute, and evaluate investment proposals that meet financial objectives. You will begin with an overview of global financial markets and instruments that characterize the investment opportunities available to today’s investor. You will then learn how to construct optimal portfolios that manage risk effectively, and how to capitalize on understanding behavioral biases and irrational behavior in financial markets. You will learn the best practices in portfolio management and performance evaluation as well as current investment strategies. By the end of your Capstone Project, you will have mastered the analytical tools, quantitative skills, and practical knowledge necessary for long-term investment management success. To see an overview video for this Specialization, click here!
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Global Financial Markets and Instruments

Portfolio Selection and Risk Management

Biases and Portfolio Selection

Investment Strategies and Portfolio Analysis

Rice University

