Aug 24, 2020
The techniques learned i this course can be applied in various investment settings. The excel workings really make things easy and applicable
Jul 1, 2020
Best course. I was able to apply what I learned to my job. My office loved the ideas I brought to the table from this course.
Dec 28, 2017
All the previous specializations were amazingly informative and practical. This one however lacks the pre-knowledge required and seems somewhat trivial to the whole course.
Mar 11, 2017
Way too many errors in the graded assignment. Non-reponsive teaching assistants.
Dec 6, 2018
I've tried a few courses that are similar and this one is better than average.
Oct 13, 2017
While the material was good the quiz was frustrating (5 answers to the 13 questions on the quiz) so no way to go back and see the calculations.
Jan 29, 2018
Too many errors in answer keys, and no real support to speak of. Disappointing.
Apr 12, 2017
Interesting course material, but there were way too many mistakes in the exercise files. I felt we reached a low point when the only way to pass the assignments was to figure out what the instructor did wrong in the assignments, recreate those problems in my files, and then answer the questions "correctly" with the incorrect data. Really bad.
Aug 11, 2017
Very bad quizzes due to incorrect answers!
Apr 24, 2020
This was an exceptionally well delivered course. Got to learn a lot. The concepts and their application at the beginners level was 100% perfect. Simple and clear use of jargons of finance made the understanding very easy to digest. Practice quiz and graded quiz. did test the proper application. Only one small suggesstion, after the course certification is completed, at the end, some more questions can be provided with solution as take-away practice for future reference and practice. This would enable the student to re-look and practice. Thank you Dr. Arzu for the wonderful compilations of notes, videos, etc. Kudos to you and Rice University. !!! Grateful. Stay safe in these time. -- Akshay D.
Apr 18, 2017
To the successors:that is an intriguing and informative course,you can learn some useful skills and details concerning the Chartered Financial Analyst that the context (or course itself) in your country may not cover.
Aug 13, 2017
Very practical course. Highly recommended for someone pursuing a asset management role.
Feb 15, 2018
Excellent course, unfortunately ruined by the lack of support from mentoring or teaching staff. Also getting a peer review assigned is very difficult, probably due to shortage of students.
Sep 4, 2017
There were a lot of typos and errors in this course. Please, fix them. From the content perspective the course is very informative and I would suggest it
Oct 26, 2020
Strange quizzes, short content. If you're doing the specialization I would still recommend it
Mar 13, 2017
The course has many mistakes, especially the quizzes solutions. The staff was not very active answering forum questions. In some way, I felt disappointed taking this course, because the quality is very poor in comparison to the other three courses of this specialization. However, I hope this review helps the staff to improve the quality of this course for future students, considering that the teacher has a great methodology to explain the content.
Sep 5, 2017
Material was fantastic. Generally informative, and clear, however the quizs and projects, were often unintuitive, unclear, and at times, simply had the wrong answers. Very frustrating.
Aug 6, 2017
A lot of errors in quizzes and lecture material which are not corrected in timely fashion.
Jul 10, 2020
Im not that happy with the tutor. teaching style is kind of reading the book.
Aug 15, 2020
I'm rating this course as a 1 star not because this course is bad, uninformative or unhelpful. This course is actually good, yet I agree with some of other reviewers that previous courses of this specialization were better. With that in mind I would give it 3-4 stars. Nonetheless I am giving this rating because of many errors, typos and staff, that hasn't corrected any of the mistakes several years later after they were pointed out. Those mistakes and errors were frustrating at times and made my learning experience far worse. Let's hope that someone will notice and at last make this course more user-friendly.
Jul 13, 2017
Errors in support materials abound. Solutions to practice quizzes are incomplete. No response from course staff to address mistakes. It is disappointing to have taken the first three courses in this sequence and to run into such sloppiness in this one. Impossible to build upon what one has already learned.
Apr 16, 2017
The subject matter for this course is very, very interesting! The professor does a nice job of layering the complexity from basic concepts to more advanced concepts. However, this is where the "good news" ends. The course is full of all sorts of calculation errors on the graded quizes
Oct 29, 2017
Graded quiz two is badly designed. Very hard to follow. The course materials do not explain how to calculate these measurements clearly at all.
Strongly not recommend this course.
Jun 20, 2020
Dispointing course, just as bad as other courses in the series. I am taking it only because there is no other good alternative on courera.
Mar 5, 2021
This is a scam, the second exam is rigged for you to fail every time and have proof of this.
Jul 18, 2017
So many errors in quizzes and solutions. Waste of time.
Jul 27, 2020
Very good course, which provides practical tools and methodology to assess the risk and optimize the investment portfolios. I am honored and pleased to take the course. Appreciated in teacher's wonderful teaching and forum classmates' discussions. Would recommend to others. Best regards and Have a nice week.