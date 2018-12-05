About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Investment and Portfolio Management Specialization
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Behavioral Finance
  • Cognitive Bias
  • Investment
  • Behavioral Economics
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Efficient markets hypothesis and limits of arbitrage

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 67 min), 12 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Biases and realistic preferences

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 75 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Inefficient markets

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Applications: Investor behavior

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

