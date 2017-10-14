Chevron Left
Investors tend to be their own worst enemies. In this third course, you will learn how to capitalize on understanding behavioral biases and irrational behavior in financial markets. You will start by learning about the various behavioral biases – mistakes that investors make and understand their reasons. You will learn how to recognize your own mistakes as well as others’ and understand how these mistakes can affect investment decisions and financial markets. You will also explore how different preferences and investment horizons impact the optimal asset allocation choice. After this course, you will be more effective in overcoming biases to do the wrong things at the wrong times and tailoring an investment strategy that is best suited on your or your client’s profile and investment needs....

AA

Jul 1, 2020

For me, it is an excellent course. Understanding some concepts of biases and behavior when making portfolio decisions is a good addition to knowledge when making investment decisions.\n\nTks Dr. O

AS

Sep 25, 2019

An excellent course combining psychology and behavioral biases with finance. An eye-opener for students and managers relying exclusively on quantitative techniques to solve finance problems.

By Federico V

Oct 14, 2017

One of the best courses on the subject. Period.

Dr. O, does a great job in uncovering the biases that affect investors and funds.

A must if you are serious about investing and managing a portfolio.

By ARVIND K S

Sep 26, 2019

By Boyi Y

Jun 9, 2020

Way too many typos and errors to be published as a Coursera course

By Matteo E

Jan 28, 2018

The course material is excellent to give first the financial background necessary to understand portfolio selection, then introduce the psychological factors that get in the way of making "cold and objective" decisions.

The subject is kept very interesting throughout.

Possibly my favourite course out of the four in the specialization.

By Arturo A

Jul 2, 2020

For me, it is an excellent course. Understanding some concepts of biases and behavior when making portfolio decisions is a good addition to knowledge when making investment decisions.

Tks Dr. O

By John P C

Mar 27, 2020

The course content is awesome specially Dr. O.

I just dont like the peer reviews. It was long and some does not give fair grading.

By Raymond E

Nov 10, 2020

I believe this course was a good introduction into investor biases, with ample class material and very good suggested reading.

By Abner H

Feb 3, 2017

I've learnt a lot with this course. Sometimes we don't stop to think about how to think on making decision.

By Omodiaogbe S

Jan 19, 2017

Great course on application of behavioural finance in business decision making

By Samir S

Dec 27, 2019

Thankfully to this course I learned a lot about behavioral finances

By Avik D

Jul 15, 2020

Well explained with lots of examples and research documents.

By Akarsh M

Jun 20, 2019

Excellent course material

Thoroughly enjoyed the course

By Kafui B

May 13, 2020

Very practical and Concise

By Martín A P L

Jan 28, 2021

Excellent professor!!!

By velumoni d

May 9, 2020

Thank you very much

By Terri C

Feb 18, 2017

Great course!

By Kiko S

Dec 28, 2017

Perferct!

By Pedro A M A

Jun 11, 2021

excelent

By Risheek B

Sep 14, 2021

BEst

By ROHIT P

Jun 6, 2020

NIL

By Andrzej D

Oct 20, 2017

O

By Santiago R R

Oct 18, 2020

Good course, a bit lacking in the quiz department, and it is always harder to pass the course when more peer-reviews are involved, as it takes quite a while to get your revisions in. Nevertheless, great and interesting content.

By Veliko D

May 16, 2017

A bit too easy in comparison to the previous module. The Efficient Market Hypothesis is perfectly explained as well as many other things. I think more practical manipulations with data would have been useful.

By Debbie G

Feb 11, 2017

Extremely interesting but could be more detailed showing more specific data and examples with downloadable spreadsheets.

By AP

Dec 27, 2019

This module was interesting and I liked the questions that gave a possibility to check our knowledge.

