AA
Jul 1, 2020
For me, it is an excellent course. Understanding some concepts of biases and behavior when making portfolio decisions is a good addition to knowledge when making investment decisions.\n\nTks Dr. O
AS
Sep 25, 2019
An excellent course combining psychology and behavioral biases with finance. An eye-opener for students and managers relying exclusively on quantitative techniques to solve finance problems.
By Federico V•
Oct 14, 2017
One of the best courses on the subject. Period.
Dr. O, does a great job in uncovering the biases that affect investors and funds.
A must if you are serious about investing and managing a portfolio.
By ARVIND K S•
Sep 26, 2019
An excellent course combining psychology and behavioral biases with finance. An eye-opener for students and managers relying exclusively on quantitative techniques to solve finance problems.
By Boyi Y•
Jun 9, 2020
Way too many typos and errors to be published as a Coursera course
By Matteo E•
Jan 28, 2018
The course material is excellent to give first the financial background necessary to understand portfolio selection, then introduce the psychological factors that get in the way of making "cold and objective" decisions.
The subject is kept very interesting throughout.
Possibly my favourite course out of the four in the specialization.
By Arturo A•
Jul 2, 2020
For me, it is an excellent course. Understanding some concepts of biases and behavior when making portfolio decisions is a good addition to knowledge when making investment decisions.
Tks Dr. O
By John P C•
Mar 27, 2020
The course content is awesome specially Dr. O.
I just dont like the peer reviews. It was long and some does not give fair grading.
By Raymond E•
Nov 10, 2020
I believe this course was a good introduction into investor biases, with ample class material and very good suggested reading.
By Abner H•
Feb 3, 2017
I've learnt a lot with this course. Sometimes we don't stop to think about how to think on making decision.
By Omodiaogbe S•
Jan 19, 2017
Great course on application of behavioural finance in business decision making
By Samir S•
Dec 27, 2019
Thankfully to this course I learned a lot about behavioral finances
By Avik D•
Jul 15, 2020
Well explained with lots of examples and research documents.
By Akarsh M•
Jun 20, 2019
Excellent course material
Thoroughly enjoyed the course
By Kafui B•
May 13, 2020
Very practical and Concise
By Martín A P L•
Jan 28, 2021
Excellent professor!!!
By velumoni d•
May 9, 2020
Thank you very much
By Terri C•
Feb 18, 2017
Great course!
By Kiko S•
Dec 28, 2017
Perferct!
By Pedro A M A•
Jun 11, 2021
excelent
By Risheek B•
Sep 14, 2021
BEst
By ROHIT P•
Jun 6, 2020
NIL
By Andrzej D•
Oct 20, 2017
O
By Santiago R R•
Oct 18, 2020
Good course, a bit lacking in the quiz department, and it is always harder to pass the course when more peer-reviews are involved, as it takes quite a while to get your revisions in. Nevertheless, great and interesting content.
By Veliko D•
May 16, 2017
A bit too easy in comparison to the previous module. The Efficient Market Hypothesis is perfectly explained as well as many other things. I think more practical manipulations with data would have been useful.
By Debbie G•
Feb 11, 2017
Extremely interesting but could be more detailed showing more specific data and examples with downloadable spreadsheets.
By AP•
Dec 27, 2019
This module was interesting and I liked the questions that gave a possibility to check our knowledge.