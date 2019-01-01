Profile

Andrew Metrick

Michael H. Jordan Professor of Finance and Management

    Bio

    ANDREW METRICK JOINED THE YALE SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT IN 2008 AS A PROFESSOR OF FINANCE. He has previously held faculty positions in the finance department at Wharton and the economics department at Harvard. In the 2009-2010 academic year, he was on leave working for the Council of Economic Advisers. He is also a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and the Director of the Yale Program on Financial Stability. Professor Metrick’s current research and teaching is focused on financial stability, including the regulation of systemic risk, the activities of complex financial institutions, and the causes and consequences of the financial crisis of 2007-2009. His past work has been in financial intermediation more generally, with a focus on investment management and corporate governance. Metrick has been honored with more than a dozen teaching awards and distinctions, including two years (2003 and 2007) as the highest-rated professor in the Wharton MBA program. In 1998, he received the highest teaching honor at Harvard College, the Joseph R. Levenson Memorial Teaching Award, and in 2005, he received the highest teaching honor at the University of Pennsylvania, the Lindback Award.

    Courses

    The Global Financial Crisis

