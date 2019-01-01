Timothy F. Geithner served as the 75th Secretary of the Treasury from January 26, 2009 to January 25, 2013. He took office in the midst of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression and helped design and lead the successful strategy to avert global economic collapse and repair the damage to the U.S. economy and the financial system. In 2014 Sec. Geithner partnered with the Yale School of Management (SOM), to improve the quality of practical knowledge available about the consequential craft of financial crisis prevention and response.