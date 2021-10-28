About this Course

What you will learn

  • We introduce several new analytical concepts and tools including globalization, complexity, networks, and risk analysis.

  • We use these to explore the contemporary world and the dynamics behind our modern life.

Princeton University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Week 1: Introduction, What is Globalization, Debating Globalization

Week 2

Week 2: Systems and Networks

Week 3

Week 3: Risk and GSR

Week 4

Week 4: Trade and Finance

