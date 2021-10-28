What is globalization and how does it work? How can we understand the process as a whole? How are the parts of the world linked? What are the risks of living in a world where “no one is in charge”? This course introduces students to systems thinking, network theory, and risk analysis and uses these tools to better understand the process of globalization. Focusing on trade, finance, and epidemiology, it analyzes potential challenges to the current global order.
Global Systemic RiskPrinceton University
About this Course
What you will learn
We introduce several new analytical concepts and tools including globalization, complexity, networks, and risk analysis.
We use these to explore the contemporary world and the dynamics behind our modern life.
Offered by
Princeton University
Princeton University is a private research university located in Princeton, New Jersey, United States. It is one of the eight universities of the Ivy League, and one of the nine Colonial Colleges founded before the American Revolution.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Introduction, What is Globalization, Debating Globalization
Welcome to Week 1 in which we define and analyze what we mean by globalization. In these lectures, you will be introduced to the origins, benefits, and costs of globalization.
Week 2: Systems and Networks
In Week 2, we learn about the concept of systems analysis and the insights it provides into a complex world.
Week 3: Risk and GSR
Welcome to Week 3! At the end of this week, you will be better able to identify the sources of risk in our contemporary world and to integrate the concepts of globalization, systems, networks, and risk.
Week 4: Trade and Finance
Money and trade make the world go round, but the system is fragile.
Reviews
- 5 stars84.04%
- 4 stars11.70%
- 3 stars3.19%
- 1 star1.06%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GLOBAL SYSTEMIC RISK
Very great course. It is the most relevant course that I had finished under "Coursera" in 2021.
A gret intro to Global Systemic Risk. I got a lot out of the course and would enjoy more on the matter. It also hasspurred me to do more research into the mathematics of systems for my own work.
Exposed me to complexities of interconnected systems if overlooked can have devastating impact on our very existence
I believe Professor Centeno could teach anyone anything. It was a pleasure.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
Do I need to pay for this course?
Can I earn a certificate in this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.